WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to receiving the match ball signed from the referee after Al Nassr's win over Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo has roared back to form, scoring all four goals in Al Nassr's 4-0 win over Al Wehda. With this outing, he also took his overall league goals tally past 500, and now has 503 strikes to his name in league football.

This was the Portuguese's first hat-trick for the Saudi Arabia-based club and he was duly handed the matchball by the referee after the match. In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen waiting for the referee to sign the matchball before getting a couple of pictures clicked with him.

Here's the full video:

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December last year after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent. The Portuguese was relegated to the bench by United manager Erik ten Hag, which triggered him to give an explosive interview to TV personality Piers Morgan.

He was linked with a host of European clubs before joining Al Nassr. However, none of the bigger European clubs took the decisive step of signing the former Real Madrid star while others were unable to match his wage demands.

He ultimately moved to the Middle East and signed a two-year contract with them. He was also made the best-paid footballer on the planet by Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in consecutive matches for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo went goalless in his first two competitive appearances for Al Nassr. However, he has now found form and has scored in consecutive matches for his new club.

He scored from the spot in their 1-1 draw with Al Fateh in their last Saudi Pro League encounter. And then doubled it up with as many as four goals against Al Wehda to take this tally to five in four matches for the Saudi giants.

He will want to continue his goal-scoring form to help Al Nassr finish atop the league table and qualify for the AFC Champions League.

