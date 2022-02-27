WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction sums up Manchester United disappointment after frustrating goalless draw against Watford

It was another frustrating outing for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, as they failed to get the better of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. After the goalless draw at Old Trafford, the Portuguese simply couldn't hide his disappointment.

Shortly after the final whistle, the cameras picked up Ronaldo, whose face had frustration written all over. Apparently, the attacker was in total disbelief that United couldn't find the back of the net throughout the 90 minutes despite dominating for large swathes.

It is easy to understand why Ronaldo was frustrated with United's goalless draw with Watford at Old Trafford. The Red Devils largely dominated the game, controlling 68% of possession, and recording a whopping 664 passes.

Unfortunately, it was their lack of efficiency in front of goal that ended up costing them two points. Ralf Rangnick's men had 22 shots on goal throughout the game, but only three of them were on target. They also led in corner kicks won (4), passing accuracy (85%), throw-ins (29) and crosses (39).

Following the result, the Red Devils remain in fourth position in the Premier League table, with 47 points in 27 games. So far, they've recorded 13 wins, eight draws and six defeats.

However, they could fall to fifth spot if Arsenal win their next game. It is worth noting that the Gunners have three games in hand on United. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolves are also in the race to finish in the top four.

Manchester United have a mountain to climb to keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Will the Portuguese continue at Old Trafford next season?

It is a well-known fact that the UEFA Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite competition. With Manchester United's participation in the tournament next season far from guaranteed, there are doubts over the attacker continuing at Old Trafford.

If they fail to make it, it is highly likely Ronaldo could look to secure a move away from Manchester United. At 37, the Portuguese will be keen to make the most of the few years he's got left in his career.

It's worth noting that Ronaldo remains the club's top scorer across competitions this season with 15 strikes. However, he has netted only once in his last ten games.

