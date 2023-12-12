WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 50th goal in 2023 after neat link-up with Al-Nassr teammate during 5-2 win over Al-Shabab 

Cristiano Ronaldo combined wonderfully with Portugal and Al-Nassr teammate Otavioto to net his 50th goal in 2023 in the 5-2 win against Al-Shabab on Monday, December 11. The two Saudi clubs were pitted against each other in a King Cup of Champions quarter-final fixture.

The Real Madrid icon played the ball to Otavio at the edge of the box before receiving a wonderful return pass through the Al-Shabab defense. After being played through on goal, Ronaldo calmly slotted the ball into the far corner to score Al-Nassr's fourth goal of the night in the 74th minute.

Watch the video below:

The two Portuguese stars have shared the pitch 31 times for club and country, managing three joint goal contributions in the process.

After a shocking penalty miss from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco in the 15th minute, Al-Nassr opened the scoring through Seko Fofana two minutes later. Following Carlos' 24th-minute equalizer, Sadio Mane restored Al-Nassr's one-goal advantage (28') before Abdulrahman Ghareeb added a third (45+4').

Ronaldo then extended his side's lead to three goals, after which Hattan Bahebri earned Al-Shabab a late consolation (90'). Mohammed Maran rounded off the night's scoring late on (90+6') to make it 5-2 for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo managed to bag his 40th goal for Al-Nassr after finding the back of the net on Monday. The former Manchester United star's 10 other strikes in 2023 have come in Portugal's colors during the country's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Up next for Al-Nassr is a Saudi Pro League fixture at home against Al-Ettifaq on December 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that there is 'room for a few more' after bagging his 50th goal in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is hungry for more goals in 2023 despite already notching up 50 goals in the calendar year. The former Juventus attacker shared his delight on Instagram after reaching the milestone.

However, Ronaldo believes he can add more to his tally, with Al-Nassr to play three more matches before 2023 comes to a close.

Taking to Instagram after the 5-2 win over Al-Shabab, he wrote:

"Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023, all thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! 🔥 There’s still room for a few more this year."

Ronaldo has been on fire this season, having scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr. Three of those strikes have come from the spot.