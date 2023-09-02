WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr to become first ever player with 850 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo created history on Saturday, September 2, by becoming the first player in history to score 850 goals for club and country.

The 38-year-old Portuguese starred with two assists and one goal as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hazm 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League. After Abdulrahman Ghareeb had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 33rd minute, thanks to Ronaldo's assist, Abdullah Al-Khaibari doubled their advantage eight minutes into first-half added time.

Muhammed Badmosi reduced the deficit with a wonder strike two minutes into the second half. Al-Alami, though, restored their two-goal lead through Otavio 10 minutes later, with Ronaldo providing another assist.

The Portuguese then got on the scoresheet in the 68th minute for his landmark strike, which confirmed his team's win. His attacking partner Sadio Mane added gloss to the scoreline 12 minutes from time.

Here's the video of Ronaldo's 850th career goal:

Expand Tweet

With the resounding win - their third on the trot - Al-Nassr moved up to sixth in the standings, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal, after five games.

“I can tell you I’m very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in my team” - Portugal boss Roberto Martinez

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez expectedly gave Cristiano Ronaldo a call-up to his squad for the upcoming international break. The 38-year-old has recently been in sizzling form in club football - netting six times in his last three games.

Ronaldo has also scored five times in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches for the Euro 2016 champions. Ahead of his team's upcoming qualifiers against Slovakia (September 8) and Luxembourg (September 11), Sanchez said (as per Sportstar):

“A player with 200 appearances, that’s something unique. I can tell you I’m very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in my team.”

Among his many accolades in international men's football, Cristiano Ronaldo has the most appearances (200) and goals (123) of any player. He will now look to add to that tally as he seeks to become the first player to appear in six European Championships next year.