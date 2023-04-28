Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header to break 3 match goalless streak as Al-Nassr take early lead against Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his three-game goal drought with a towering header to give Al-Nassr the lead in their Saudi Pro League away clash against Al-Raed on April 28.

Sultan Al-Ghannam found the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a delightful cross. The Portuguese ace displayed his aerial prowess as he found the back of the net from close range with a powerful header to put Al-Alami ahead.

Watch the goal below:

Dinko Jelicic's side entered the contest on the back of two successive defeats. An SPL loss to city rivals Al-Hilal was followed by a King Cup semi-final elimination against Al-Wehda after a 1-0 defeat.

Hence, Ronaldo's early goal should give the Riyadh-based team some much-needed momentum. Al-Nassr will have 56 points on the board from 25 matches if they hold on to the advantage. They will close the gap down on league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points, having played one game more.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has now scored 12 goals for the Middle-Eastern club since making his debut in January. He has also scored 20 goals for club and country in 17 successive seasons now, a testament to his unreal longevity at the top of the game.

Al-Nassr dismiss Cristiano Ronaldo kebab jibe

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been among the goals, Al-Nassr look set to miss out on winning the Saudi Pro League title this season. The recent King Cup elimination further added to the disappointments.

Quotes surfaced on social media that Al-Alami's president Al-Muammar has reportedly taken a 'Kebab jibe' at the Portuguese forward. The surfaced quotes claimed Al-Muammar saying (via GOAL):

“I have only been cheated twice in my life, the first time when I asked for three kebabs they gave me only two, the second time when I signed Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The SPL club's press advisor Walid Al-Muhaidib has now dismissed the claims and has revealed that the quotes are fake. He told EFE:

“The talk in the Spanish press that we cheated on the Ronaldo deal, based on the Arabia News 50 website, is false and incorrect. The press came up with his joke and thought it was true.”

While Al-Alami might go trophyless in Ronaldo's first half-a-season with the club. the superstar has given Saudi Arabian football unprecedented popularity. The league is now being broadcast across 137 new countries around the world. La Liga sports will reportedly broadcast Al-Nassr's matches on their official channel.

