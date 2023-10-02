Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores with incredible chip as he nets first AFC Champions League goal in Al-Nassr win over Istiklol

By Bhargav
Modified Oct 02, 2023 20:15 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his account in the AFC Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his account in the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his account in the AFC Champions League in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win at home to Tajik side Istiklol in Riyadh on Monday (October 2).

The UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer (140 goals) drew a blank in his first AFC Champions League game at Iranian side Persepolis in Tehran, which Al-Alami won 2-0.

However, he didn't take long to open his account in the Asian continental competition, scoring his side's equaliser after Istiklol had taken a surprise 44th-minute lead through Senin Sebai.

After his first attempt was blocked inside a crowded Istiklol box, Ronaldo made no mistake with his second, scoring with a lobbed left-footed effort over the visiting goalkeeper.

Here's the video of the 38-year-old's maiden AFC Champions League goal:

Ronaldo's attacking partner Talisca then scored a quickfire five-minute brace to put the result beyond doubt.

With their second win in as many games, Luis Castro's side are atop Group E with six points, three clear of second-placed Persepolis, who won 1-0 at Qatari side Al Duhail.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a rich vein of form in his first full season for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December last year on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old scored six times in as many games in their triumphant Arab Club Champions Cup, which was later declared a friendly tournament. He drew blanks in his first two competitive games - a 2-0 Saudi Pro League home defeat to Al-Taawoun and a 4-2 home win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner soon switched gears, making at least a goal contribution in his next seven games across competitions. The run includes league-leading tallies of 10 goals and five assists in six Saudi Pro League games, scoring in each outing.

During this period, Ronaldo also registered his maiden Al-Nassr hat-trick, scoring in their 5-0 win at Al-Fateh, where he also bagged a brace. Thanks to their captain's blistering form, Al-Alami have won six straight games to trail leaders Al-Hilal (20) by just two points.

The 38-year-old also became the first male player to score 850 goals for club and country.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...