WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores with incredible chip as he nets first AFC Champions League goal in Al-Nassr win over Istiklol

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his account in the AFC Champions League in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win at home to Tajik side Istiklol in Riyadh on Monday (October 2).

The UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer (140 goals) drew a blank in his first AFC Champions League game at Iranian side Persepolis in Tehran, which Al-Alami won 2-0.

However, he didn't take long to open his account in the Asian continental competition, scoring his side's equaliser after Istiklol had taken a surprise 44th-minute lead through Senin Sebai.

After his first attempt was blocked inside a crowded Istiklol box, Ronaldo made no mistake with his second, scoring with a lobbed left-footed effort over the visiting goalkeeper.

Here's the video of the 38-year-old's maiden AFC Champions League goal:

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo's attacking partner Talisca then scored a quickfire five-minute brace to put the result beyond doubt.

With their second win in as many games, Luis Castro's side are atop Group E with six points, three clear of second-placed Persepolis, who won 1-0 at Qatari side Al Duhail.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a rich vein of form in his first full season for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December last year on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old scored six times in as many games in their triumphant Arab Club Champions Cup, which was later declared a friendly tournament. He drew blanks in his first two competitive games - a 2-0 Saudi Pro League home defeat to Al-Taawoun and a 4-2 home win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner soon switched gears, making at least a goal contribution in his next seven games across competitions. The run includes league-leading tallies of 10 goals and five assists in six Saudi Pro League games, scoring in each outing.

During this period, Ronaldo also registered his maiden Al-Nassr hat-trick, scoring in their 5-0 win at Al-Fateh, where he also bagged a brace. Thanks to their captain's blistering form, Al-Alami have won six straight games to trail leaders Al-Hilal (20) by just two points.

The 38-year-old also became the first male player to score 850 goals for club and country.