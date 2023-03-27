WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores magical weak-foot goal for Portugal in their 6-0 drubbing of Luxembourg

Portugal’s captain extraordinaire, Cristiano Ronaldo, bagged an incredible brace as Roberto Martinez’s side cruised to a 6-0 victory in Luxembourg on Sunday night (26 March). His brace in Portugal’s second 2024 European Championship qualifier included a sensational left-footed strike, which sent traveling fans into pandemonium.

Having become the most capped player in the history of men’s international football (197) last week against Liechtenstein, Cristiano Ronaldo started again at the Luxembourg Stadium on Sunday. Just like last week, he scored two goals, with him opening the scoring in the ninth minute before doubling his money in the 31st.

In the ninth minute, Ronaldo got on the end of Nuno Mendes’ delivery from the left and rolled the ball into the back of the net. His strike in the 31st minute was even better, with him taking Bruno Fernandes’ through ball in his stride before dispatching a left-footed shot to find the netting.

Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris came off his line to block the shot, but Ronaldo cleverly squeezed the ball down the keeper’s right side. Here’s the video of the stunning goal:

Viaplay Sports UK @ViaplaySportsUK



Portugal are running riot against Luxembourg



#EURO2024 Cristiano Ronaldo with a cool left-footed finish for his second and Portugal's 4thPortugal are running riot against Luxembourg Cristiano Ronaldo with a cool left-footed finish for his second and Portugal's 4th 👏Portugal are running riot against Luxembourg 🇵🇹#EURO2024 https://t.co/ZXAJX4mMyC

Roberto Martinez claims “unique” Cristiano Ronaldo is “very important” to Portugal

Roberto Martinez, who has now overseen two big wins in his first two matches in charge of Portugal, has talked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s importance to the team. The former Belgian coach has restored Ronaldo to the starting XI and has claimed that the Al-Nassr star will keep his place due to his vast experience.

Speaking after Sunday’s clash, Martinez said:

“Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps. The experience he has for the dressing room is very important.

“All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio, and Bernardo Silva bring experience. It’s important to have a complete dressing room.”

Ronaldo, who was dropped from Fernando Santos’ starting XI for Portugal’s knockout fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, now has a record 122 goals in 198 games. He has scored a staggering 15 goals in his last eight European Qualifiers.

Poll : 0 votes