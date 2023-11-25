WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal from 30 yards out in Al Nassr win

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet on his return to action in the Saudi Pro League as they won 3-0 against Al Akhdoud. The 38-year-old scored a brilliant lob from around 30 yards out to round off the scoring in the encounter.

After scoring once in two matches with Portugal during the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to lead the line against Al Akhdoud. The captain scored a brace for his side to complete the scoring after Sami Al-Najei opened the scoring in the first half.

Ronaldo scored a classic for his second and his side's third in the 80th minute to seal the win for his side at home. Al Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor rushed out of his box to thwart Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, who was running onto a through ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo received the botched clearance at his feet before directly attempting a lob from around 30 yards out. Despite the best efforts of the retreating defenders, there was nothing they could do to prevent the ball nestling in the back of the net.

Ronaldo has now scored 15 goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season, having also scored to double his side's advantage in the match three minutes earlier. The Portuguese forward has scored 38% of his side's goals in their league this season, underlining his importance to Luis Castro's team.

Al Nassr are currently second in the league, one point behind rivals Al Hilal, having played a game more. They finished second in the league last season behind Al Ittihad and will be keen to go one better this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues impressive form for Al Nassr

Manchester United decided to terminate their association with Cristiano Ronaldo after he held an interview exposing a number of problems at the club. The hugely decorated forward was a free agent when he represented Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar before he joined Al Nassr in January.

Since moving to Saudi, Ronaldo has served up multiple reminders of his enduring quality and has outscored both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found the net 48 times for club and country in just 52 appearances since the turn of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record for most top-flight goals in football history, surpassing the record previously held by Josef Bican. The 38-year-old forward continues to enhance his legacy as one of the greatest ever.