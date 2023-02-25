WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo seals hat-trick with brilliant team goal for Al-Nassr against Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo registered his second hat-trick in Saudi Arabian football against Damac, as Al-Nassr currently lead 3-0.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a stunning strike from the penalty spot. The Portuguese rolled back the years with his second as he found the back of the net with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

Ronaldo's third was a spectacular team move from Rudi Garcia's team. As the team launched a counter-attack, Abdulrahman Ghareeb made a mazy run before finding Ayman Yahya with an outside-of-the-boot pass.

Yahya, instead of shooting at goal, responded to Ronaldo's call and assisted the Portuguese for his hat-trick.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick goal:

Ronaldo has once again found his predatory instincts. He has now made 10 goal contributions for Al-Nassr, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in six matches.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will return to the summit of the SPL table if they manage to emerge triumphant from a game they look likely to win.

Jamie Carragher recently made a Cristiano Ronaldo claim involving Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has carried the baton for Manchester United's attack since Ronaldo's departure. He has scored 24 goals so far this campaign.

Jamie Carragher recently opined that Ronaldo's presence in United's team was hindering Rashford's progress.

He wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"Another factor which cannot be ignored is how Rashford has shone in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence. When Ronaldo re-signed, it was inevitable the other United strikers were going to be in his shadow."

He continued:

"Because of Ronaldo's lack of energy higher up the pitch later in his career, those around him were going to have to make compromises."

United are currently third in the league and will play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final tomorrow night. Statistically, Erik ten Hag's team has performed better since Ronaldo's mid-season departure.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also found his goalscoring touch and is ruling Saudi football.

Poll : 0 votes