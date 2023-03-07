WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo shares heart-warming hug with boy who lost his father during earthquake in Syria, video goes viral

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo sharing a heart-warming moment with a young fan has spread across social media. The 10-year-old boy, named Nabeel Saeed, lost his father in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The Syrian child happens to be a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, getting to meet his hero in this troubled personal time should be a massive support for him. He was been invited to watch Al-Nassr's match against Al-Batin at Mrsool Park.

TURKI ALALSHIKH @Turki_alalshikh فرحتك فرحه لي ...حفظ الله مولاي الملك وسمو سيدي القائد الملهم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء والشعب السعودي الكريم والشكر للنجم العالمي الكبير... فرحتك فرحه لي ...حفظ الله مولاي الملك وسمو سيدي القائد الملهم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء والشعب السعودي الكريم والشكر للنجم العالمي الكبير... 🇸🇦❤️ https://t.co/9G7ZjhJx8B

Cristiano Ronaldo has already sent a plane full of medicines, food packets, beds, pillows and blankets, and other facilities for the troubled regions in Syria and Turkey. His recent actions display the generous side of the Portuguese superstar.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently made a claim about the Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Erik ten Hag made some bold calls at the start of his time as the Manchester United manager. He used Cristiano Ronaldo, who was United's top goalscorer in 2021-22, as a squad player.

The role, understandably, didn't sit well with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ten Hag, however, claimed ahead of the 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool that he wasn't too worried about his decisions. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"Yeah, I consider definitely. I have to see and to face the consequences of it. The impact from the decisions, not only on the short term but on the longer term, of course."

"But you don't always have a lot of time in that period - I remember we had 10 days - so I could consider which choice would be the best. But I think you always have to think statistically and [consider] what is the consequence on the longer term. And I am aware of it but that's my job and that's the responsibility I have to take."

Ten Hag added:

"I had reasons, they were obvious. And I knew also the consequence and also when it was a negative outcome from that game, which always is possible in football."

"But I'm not worrying. I sleep well, also in those nights, and I have to take the decisions in respect and in advance of the team and of the club. That is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take and I have to stand for those decisions."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team @AlNassrFC Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team @AlNassrFC 💙💛 https://t.co/YbvHyKiS9n

Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminated his Manchester United contract in November and has since completed a move to Al-Nassr. He has already scored eight goals and has provided two assists for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) side.

Poll : 0 votes