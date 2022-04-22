WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo silences Barcelona fans at Camp Nou with his iconic ‘Calma’ celebration in 2012

Lean, mean match-winning machine Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more than his fair share of world-class goals in his career. However, when it comes to leaving an everlasting imprint, very few can contend with the strike he produced against Barcelona just over a decade back.

On matchday 35 of the 2011-12 La Liga campaign, Real Madrid made the trip to the Camp Nou for a potentially title-deciding clash. With only four points separating league leaders Los Blancos and second-placed Barca, the tension surrounding the El Clasico was palpable. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi started for their respective teams, but that night was always going to belong to one man.

With Alexis Sanchez's 70th-minute strike canceling out Sami Khedira’s opener, the Camp Nou anticipated a shift in momentum. The Blaugrana had finally breached Madrid’s resistance and were now preparing to land a knockout punch. Unfortunately for the home team and their supporters, Real had a relentless matchwinner at their disposal.

Just three minutes after Sanchez’s equalizer, Ronaldo chased down Mesut Ozil’s inch-perfect through ball down the right and hammered it past a helpless Victor Valdes. Not only did he extinguish Barcelona’s title aspirations with that strike, but he also silenced the Camp Nou with a now-iconic 'Calma' celebration.

The superstar’s match-winning strike in all its glory can be viewed below:

Courtesy of the Portuguese maverick’s heroics, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win, opening up a seven-point lead atop the La Liga table. With only three games to play, the victory, Madrid’s first league triumph at the Camp Nou since 2007, practically sealed Los Blancos’ 32nd La Liga title.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training for Arsenal clash

In the aftermath of the demise of his newborn son, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to sit out the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday (19 April).

The Anfield crowd, as always, were hostile towards the Red Devils, but graciously held a minute’s applause in the Portuguese’s honor in the seventh minute. The 37-year-old has since acknowledged the fans’ efforts, hailing the Liverpool fans for presenting him and his family with an unforgettable moment.

The model professional that he is, the Manchester United No. 7 has returned to the training ground ahead of Saturday’s (23 April) crucial clash against Arsenal. Only three points separate the two Premier League giants. While the Gunners are fifth with 57 points, United have 54, having played one more game.

The Red Devils, who were here hammered 4-0 by Liverpool, need a better outing at the Emirates Stadium, and the Portuguese is their best bet for it. Expect the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to start and try his best to put on a show in north London this weekend.

