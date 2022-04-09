WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes phone on the way to tunnel after Manchester United's defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly been recorded smashing a mobile phone as he made his way down the Goodison Park tunnel following Manchester United's defeat against Everton.

The 37-year-old encountered a woeful afternoon, failing to have any impact on the game and it was just the latest of poor performances from the Red Devils.

And it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo's anger following the defeat got the better of him as it has been claimed that the star smashed a mobile phone whilst Everton fans berated him.

You can watch the clip below (via @utdreport):

*warning - contains strong language*

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are investigating the incident.

Lyall Thomas @SkySportsLyall #EFC #MUFC #ManchesterUnited are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park, in footage published by @evertonhub #ManchesterUnited are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park, in footage published by @evertonhub #EFC #MUFC

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo hit rock bottom

A day to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo

It was a miserable day for United fans, having been clamouring in excitement over the potential of Erik ten Hag being named the club's next manager.

The Dutchman looks to be on the verge of becoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick's successor (per ESPN).

But the Red Devils failed to keep the jovial mood around Old Trafford going as they slumbered and floundered in a demoralizing defeat.

It truly summed up Manchester United's season on the whole, with the side now looking unlikely to finish in the top four.

Ralf Rangnick commented on his side's loss and was quick to disregard the news over Ten Hag as being an excuse for the woeful performance.

He told BT Sport (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don’t think that manager talk should be an excuse to anybody. We are Man United, we should not be distracted by that. There will be a new manager and if that is being announced now or in 10, 14 days it should have no effect to a game like today”.

Rangnick believes his side don't deserve to qualify for the UEFA Champions League with such a performance.

He added:

“The players should be eager to play Champions League but as long as we play like today they don’t deserve it.”

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"The only thing we can do is stick together."



Ralf Rangnick rejects the idea that Man Utd were distracted by reports of a new manager in a disappointing loss to Everton.



🎙 @TheDesKelly "We didn't score a single goal in 95 minutes.""The only thing we can do is stick together."Ralf Rangnick rejects the idea that Man Utd were distracted by reports of a new manager in a disappointing loss to Everton. "We didn't score a single goal in 95 minutes.""The only thing we can do is stick together."Ralf Rangnick rejects the idea that Man Utd were distracted by reports of a new manager in a disappointing loss to Everton.🎙 @TheDesKelly https://t.co/Hhpj97OHQo

The players don't feel like a cohesive group. Egos seems to be the major issue in a squad that is in stark need of an overhaul.

If Ten Hag watched the defeat, he would know the extent of his task at Old Trafford should he indeed be appointed.

Manchester United next face Norwich City in the Premier League.

