WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed two-foot slide tackles Real Madrid icon Kaka in charity match

Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed has come into the spotlight yet again after performing a lunging two-footed slide tackle on ex-Real Madrid superstar Kaka.

Both Speed and Kaka are taking part in the Hope Charity Match in Qatar. A team from British content creator Chunkz are competing against a side of gamer Abo Flah.

Speed, a part of Chunkz's team, took out 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka with a two-footed slide tackle from behind. As Kaka took the ball in his stride, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan superstar was scanning for passing options.

Speed, however, didn't allow the 41-year-old the luxury, absolutely demolishing him to the ground. The 2002 World Cup winner looked a bit annoyed and taken aback. Speed, meanwhile, was booked for his reckless action.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Kaka is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of the modern era. With a mixture of sheer speed, elegant skills, and top-notch technique, the Brazilian legend often bamboozled opponents on the pitch.

While the 60-minute charity match in Qatar is for fundraising purposes, Speed isn't taking it easy by any means, as his actions prove.

How many matches did Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka play together for Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka both joined Real Madrid in the same transfer window back in 2009. Both players arrived at the Spanish capital as Ballon d'Or winners already.

While Ronaldo took off in lightning speed, Kaka never replicated his legendary AC Milan form. He made 120 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring 29 goals and providing 39 assists.

Kaka shared the pitch 99 times with Cristiano Ronaldo, combining for 21 goals.