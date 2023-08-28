Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo takes lie detector test, sneak peak emerges of incredible UEFA Champions League and World Cup query 

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a promo video on his social media account of a lie detector test he took in association with Binance.

The Portuguese superstar is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid. He is also the top scorer in the competition with 141 goals.

While he has certainly left his mark on arguably the biggest club competition, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had a similar fate at the FIFA World Cup. He has participated in five different editions of the tournament with Portugal but failed to win it. His best finish came in his first World Cup in 2006, as A Selecao reached the semi-finals, losing to France.

During his lie detector test with Binance, Ronaldo was asked if he would trade all five of his Champions League medals for one World Cup trophy. He was seen pondering on the question for a second before the promo cut away.

The full video will be available soon, where fans will be able to listen to the 38-year-old's answer.

You can see the promo below:

Expand Tweet

"[email protected] gave me one of my hardest challenges yet - facing the lie detector. Full video coming soon, stay tuned."

With Cristiano Ronaldo now 38 years old, it is unlikely that he will feature in the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong for Al-Nassr

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in January this year after parting ways with Manchester United in November last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been brilliant for the Saudi Arabian side so far, netting 17 goals and providing four assists in 22 games across competitions. He also recently scored six goals in six games in the Arab Club Champions Cup, helping Al-Nassr lift the trophy.

In his last game for Al-Alamy, Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick and provided an assist to help his side win 5-0 against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr currently sit 10th in the league table, having won just one of their opening three games and losing the other two. They will next host Al-Shabab on Tuesday, August 29.