Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo throws it back with incredible burst of pace and left-footed finish in Al-Nassr's 5-0 win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning left-footed goal in Al-Nassr’s 5-0 routing of Al-Adalah on Tuesday night (4 April), proving once again that age is nothing but a number for him.

The 38-year-old sharpshooter scored twice as Saudi Pro League aspirants Al-Nassr picked up a comfortable 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium. In addition to Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca bagged an excellent brace while Ayman Yahya netted in injury time to seal an emphatic victory.

In the 40th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo put away a confident penalty to open the scoring for Al-Nassr. While it was indeed an excellent penalty, his second goal in the 66th minute was simply otherworldly.

Receiving a pass from Talisca down the inside-left channel, Ronaldo carried the ball toward the edge of the box before barging into the area with his typical burst of pace. With a defender trying to close him down, Ronaldo continued his run before unleashing a powerful left-footed drive from the left side of the box. Keeper Milan Mijatovic was comprehensively beaten as the ball stabbed the bottom-right corner of the Al-Adalah goal.

With the brace on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his Saudi Pro League tally to double digits. Playing nine games so far, the Portugal icon has netted an impressive 11 times and claimed two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after starring in Al-Nassr’s win over Al-Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media after netting a brace in Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Adalah on Tuesday. The skipper expressed his admiration for the performance his team produced and backed them to maintain their run of form.

Posting three images of himself in Tuesday’s win, Ronaldo wrote on Twitter:

"Great team performance - we keep pushing forward 💪🏽"

The win saw second-placed Al-Nassr move back to within a point of league leaders Al-Hilal. With eight games left to play this season, the Riyadh-based club must maintain their winning run to have a shot at dethroning Al-Hilal at the summit.

Interestingly, last night’s brace marked Ronaldo’s third on the bounce for club and country. He bagged consecutive braces in Portugal’s 2024 European Championship qualifier wins over Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

