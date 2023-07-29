WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo throws water and asks cameraman to move away after Al-Nassr draw against Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo splashed water on a cameraman in an attempt to force him to move away after Al-Nassr drew 0-0 against Al-Shabab in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Al-Nassr played their first Arab Club Champions Cup group-stage game against Al-Shabab on Friday (July 28). Having started in a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in Japan less than 48 hours ago, Cristiano Ronaldo had to settle for a place on the bench at the King Fahd Stadium.

With the scoreline reading 0-0 after the one-hour mark, Al-Aalami manager Luis Castro brought Ronaldo on in an attempt to snatch a win. The Portuguese icon thought he had put his team in front with a stunning acrobatic goal in the 75th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside and the game ended in a stalemate, leaving Ronaldo infuriated. The former Real Madrid superstar cut a frustrated figure after Al-Nassr's first competitive game of the 2023-24 season ended in a 0-0 draw.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen throwing water at a cameraman trying to get up close with him and gesturing him to go away. Watch the video, posted by Arab international newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Twitter, here:

Al-Nassr went into the game against Al-Shabab on the back of a four-game winless run in pre-season friendlies. They suffered thrashings against Celta Vigo and Benfica in Portugal before drawing against Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Japan. It's worth noting that Ronaldo did not score in those games.

Castro and Co. will hope to return to winning ways when they face Tunisian club US Monastir in their second Arab Club Champions Cup group-stage game on Monday (July 31). They lock horns with Egyptian giants Zamalek in their final group-stage game on Thursday (August 3).

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare against Al-Shabab?

Despite being on the pitch for only 28 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo made a significant impact on Al-Nassr. The Portuguese icon had three shots of which one was on target, one was blocked and the other went off target. He had 14 touches of the ball and conceded possession three times.

The former Manchester United superstar completed the only dribble he attempted during his time on the pitch. The superstar also completed seven passes with 78% accuracy. He won one of the two ground duels he competed in. However, he was caught offside twice, including when he found the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored since returning to training with Al-Nassr in pre-season. He will be determined to end the drought when the Saudi Pro League giants face Monastir on Monday (July 31).