Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo wins hearts by clicking pictures with blind fan, calls her his lucky charm

Al Nassr striker and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo won fans' hearts by meeting a blind fan following his club's 5-0 win over Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

The viral clip features his short conversation with the girl, after which the Real Madrid legend handed her a signed ball. The video gained attention on social media, and one can hear Ronaldo's young fan say (via News18):

"I’m your biggest fan. Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing and I can’t believe that you scored those three goals."

In response, the striker who scored a hat-trick on the night said:

"Thank you, thank you. You gave me luck."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo has had an incredible start to the new Saudi Pro League season. In the win against Al Fateh, he managed a hat-trick in a game which also saw a brace by Sadio Mane. In total, he has five goals and two assists to his name from three appearances in Saudi Arabian football's top-flight tournament.

Ronaldo helped Al Nassr secure their first trophy since his arrival by beating Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup. The 38-year-old scored an equaliser and the winner in the 2-1 triumph.

"This also belongs to you!" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message to fans after winning Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo conveyed an emotional message to Al Nassr fans after winning their first trophy since the Portugal icon's arrival in Saudi Arabia. The club defeated Al-Hilal 2-1 in the tournament's final to mark the momentous occasion.

To top it off, Ronaldo bagged two goals to help his side over the line. The first of his two goals was an equaliser which was followed by a 98th-minute winner. After the match, he wrote on Twitter:

"Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side!"

"Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!"

The former Real Madrid star has kicked off the new Saudi Pro League season in fine fashion. Having made three appearances so far, he has scored five goals and provided two assists in the competition.