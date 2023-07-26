WATCH: David Beckham meets rapper Diddy and Rauw Alejandro as Lionel Messi starts his first game for Inter Miami

David Beckham met up with rapper Diddy and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro as Lionel Messi made his first start for Inter Miami against Atalanta United on Tuesday (July 25).

Messi's debut for the MLS club, against Cruz Azul, was a star-studded affair as the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and other celebrities attended. As for Messi's second game, against Atlanta United, the likes of Diddy and Alejandro were in the stands, with David Beckham greeting them ahead of kick-off.

Watch the video of Beckham embracing the stars:

Lionel Messi didn't disappoint his fans as he scored two goals and registered an assist to help his side to a 4-0 win. The Argentina captain was on the scoresheet in his debut against Cruz Azul as well, as he netted a 94th-minute free-kick winner in that match.

Messi now has three goals and an assist in two games for Miami.

David Beckham sent a heartfelt message after Lionel Messi was officially announced as an Inter Miami player

David Beckham became Inter Miami's co-owner back in 2014 and the club have a small competitive history. They could be considered a minnow in the MLS, judging by their results.

Hence, signing Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, was a massive achievement for the MLS side. Beckham sent a heartfelt message to the Argentine as the former England captain emotionally said (via Evening standard):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added;

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Messi is already weaving his magic in US Soccer and has found his goalscoring touch for his new club. Fans could be in for exciting times ahead if the Argentina captain continues this way.