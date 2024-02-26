WATCH: David Beckham's cold reaction to Lionel Messi scoring late equalizer for Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi's vital equalizer for Inter Miami in their 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy on Sunday (February 25) wasn't enough to get David Beckham to celebrate against his former club.

The Herons looked set to suffer their first defeat of the MLS season at Dignity Health Sports Park. Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic's 75th-minute strike gave Galaxy the lead.

However, the hosts' American midfielder Marco Delegado was given his marching orders in the 88th minute. Gerardo Martino's men made the most of the one-man advantage and Messi rose to the occasion in the 90+2nd minute.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner conjured up one of his trademark moments of magic. He linked up with Jordi Alba with aplomb, playing a neat one-two before poking home a vital equalizer.

There was jubilation among the visiting fans at Dignity Health Sports Park following Lionel Messi's goal. But, Inter Miami co-owner Beckham was left unmoved by the goal.

Beckham sat among the fans celebrating Messi's strike but didn't celebrate, perhaps still taking into account his time playing for LA Galaxy. The English icon spent five years with LAG and became a hero with the MLS franchise.

You can watch Beckham's intriguing response to Messi's goal below:

Lionel Messi's goal means Martino's Vice City remains unbeaten at the start of the MLS season. The Argentine icon has one goal and one assist in two games and has continued his incredible start to life at DRV PNK Stadium.

LA Galaxy's Maya Yoshida disappointed not to beat Inter Miami as he highlights Lionel Messi's lack of defending

Maya Yoshida felt Lionel Messi didn't defend.

LA Galaxy had a golden opportunity to defeat Inter Miami on Sunday night but Lionel Messi had other ideas. The Herons captain's goal meant Greg Vanney's men had to settle on a point.

The hosts were the better side, having 24 attempts to Miami's 11 but couldn't make those chances count. They came away with a point but will feel they could have secured all three points.

Maya Yoshida reflected on the game by touching on Messi and Luis Suarez. The Japanese defender felt the iconic duo's lack of defending should have been pounced upon (via Inter Miami News):

"Messi and Suarez, they don’t defend. We could have distributed a little more. We were a little shy today."

LA Galaxy were also kept at bay by a fine goalkeeping performance from Drake Callender. The American goalkeeper denied Riqui Puig from the penalty spot and produced another spectacular save from Messi's former Barcelona teammate.