WATCH: David Beckham’s reaction to Lionel Messi's goal against FC Dallas goes viral as Inter Miami co-owner applauds free-kick talent

David Beckham's reaction to Lionel Messi's freekick against FC Dallas has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Luckily enough, a fan caught the Inter Miami co-owner's reaction as soon as the ball hit the back of the net.

The goal drew the Round 16 Leagues Cup tie level at 4-4 and saw the former Manchester United forward spread his arms in joy.

Prior to the goal, Inter Miami found themselves two goals down at 4-2 but came back to equalize and eventually win the game on penalties. Messi's side triumphed 5-3 from the spot and booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

The former Barcelona forward has made a remarkable impact since first wearing his new club's jersey. He scored his first free-kick for the side on debut against Cruz Arul.

Speaking after the game, coach Gerardo Martino said (via Mirror):

"We have the best player in the world. That can't be ignored. When we have our moments, the team is lethal."

The Miami-based outfit will now host Charlotte FC in their quarterfinal clash of the Leagues Cup on Friday, August 11.

"It's a massive moment for us"- David Beckham on Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and David Beckham (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was thrilled to have Lionel Messi join his team this summer.

Messi signed with his new club until 2025 and is reported to earn between $50 million to $60 million per year (via The Guardian). Reacting to the transfer, Beckham said (via CNN):

"I have always said from the word go that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the game to Miami, at whatever time of their careers, I would do that. I have always made that commitment to our fans."

"So, when I hear that one of the best players — if not the best player — who has won everything in the game, who is still a great player, still young and still doing what he’s doing, wants to play for my team, it’s a massive moment for us," he added.

The Barcelona legend has had a great start to life in Miami, recently helping his side qualify for the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Messi scored an 85th-minute free-kick that leveled the scoring at 4-4, as his side eventually went on to beat FC Dallas on penalties.