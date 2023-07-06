Watch: Emi Martinez recreates controversial Qatar World Cup gesture in Kolkata, video goes viral

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez did his controversial crotch-hold celebration during his recent visit to Kolkata.

Kolkata boasts a lot of Argentina supporters. Hence, they gathered in numbers to see Martinez live. The Aston Villa shot-stopper was one of La Albiceleste's main heroes during the 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar.

While his on-field performances were dazzling, Emi Martinez stirred the pot with his controversial celebration. Just like he did during the Copa America 2021, Martinez showed off his FIFA World Cup Golden Glove award by holding it close to his crotch.

He imitated that gesture during his latest visit to Kolkata. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Martinez was phenomenal in the World Cup quarter-final penalty shootout against the Netherlands. He denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis to guide his side to the semi-finals. Martinez then pulled off a spectacular save from Randal Kolo Muani in the extra time of the final.

Martinez was also pivotal as Lionel Messi and Co. defeated France via penalties. Overall, he had a phenomenal tournament and the former Arsenal player has since become a household name.

Emi Martinez vowed to bring Lionel Messi to Kolkata next time

One of the things that Kolkata is the most well-known for is its innate love and passion for football. Considering the massive amount of Argentina supporters the city has, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they gathered in masses to watch Emi Martinez.

The goalkeeper was also left stunned by the support and love he received. Overwhelmed by the reception, Martinez said he would bring Lionel Messi alongside him to play in Kolkata next time. He said (via India Today):

"I am very surprised by the fans. I did not expect such an overwhelming response. Next time, I will come with Messi and play here."

Lionel Messi, however, has already played in Kolkata once in his career. The Little Magician visited the city to play with the Argentina national team against Venezuela back in 2011. La Albiceleste won the game by a scoreline of 1-0.

