WATCH: Emile Smith Rowe produces stunning no-look reverse pass during Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Norwich

Thanks to Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal extended their sublime recent form in the Premier League with a commanding 5-0 victory over Norwich City on Boxing Day. The star continued his own impressive streak and caught the eye during his second-half cameo.

The star was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute for Gabriel Martinelli to see the game off. However, Smith Rowe had different plans and quickly made an impression on the game. The midfielder got the ball in Norwich’s half. He then executed a sumptuous no-look pass to Alexandre Lacazette that tore the home defense to shreds.

Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_Grimanditweets That ESR no-look reverse pass😍

Happy Monday y’all That ESR no-look reverse pass😍Happy Monday y’all https://t.co/00kCgHQT8e

Mikel Arteta’s side knew that against Norwich a win would shore up their top four aspirations and see them consolidate a Champions League qualifying slot. With that in mind, Arsenal showed a ruthless form of Christmas charity to their hosts, taking a good bite out of Norwich's shoddy defending.

The Gunners quickly took a 2-0 lead before half-time through goals from Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney. Saka completed his brace in the game to take the lead to 3-0 and end the match as a contest.

Smith Rowe’s pass led to Alexander Lacazette being bundled over by Ozan Kabak. The Frenchman got up to slot home a cool penalty to extend the lead to 4-0. Smith Rowe still found enough time to get on the scoresheet himself to complete a brilliant rout of the home side.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😏 Emile Smith Rowe has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League this season (3) 😏 Emile Smith Rowe has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League this season (3) https://t.co/psKdY3VV7l

The 21-year-old has been on an impressive scoring run for Arsenal of late and the Gunners will be delighted with their academy graduate. He has scored nine goals and made two assists in 20 appearances this season.

Arsenal have enjoyed a good campaign so far this term. They will hope the commanding performances from Smith Rowe and Saka are enough to help the team qualify for the Champions League next season.

Emile Smith Rowe named Arsenal Fans' Footballer of the Year

Arsenal v Sunderland - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Having played his part in guiding Mikel Arteta's men to a turnaround in form this season, Emile Smith Rowe has won the hearts of Arsenal fans everywhere. The youngster came into the first team last season and won Arteta over, eventually getting rewarded with the coveted No. 10 jersey.

Smith Rowe overcame questions about his ability to handle the pressure contributing to 10 goals in 17 Premier League games so far. Much of the star's goalscoring has come in the star's last five games, where he has picked up a brilliant four goals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Smith Rowe won by 1410 votes, only just beating Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who picked up 1369 points.

Edited by Aditya Singh