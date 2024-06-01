WATCH: England star cannot stop smiling after X-rated Gareth Southgate chants from fans

England defender Fikayo Tomori couldn't control his laughter as he heard X-rated Gareth Southgate chants from fans.

The AC Milan centre-half failed to make his country's 33-man provisional squad for the European Championship this summer. Along with Tomori, several other noticeable names were missing from the list, including Jordan Henderson and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

This decision doesn't seem entirely surprising as the Serie A man has failed to establish his place in the national team over the years. He's made just five appearances for England across competitions to date and is yet to score.

However, Tomori has been impressive for his current employers, making 34 appearances across competitions this season and bagging four goals. He also helped the club to their Serie A title win in the 2021/22 campaign.

As Tomori was signing some autographs for fans, a clip caught a group of supporters chanting:

"We love you Tomori, f*** Southgate."

Unable to keep it in, the defender could also be spotted having a chuckle after listening to the song.

Southgate and Co. will be beginning their Euro 2024 campaign in a Group C match against Serbia on June 16. Last time out, The Three Lions made it to the finals of this competition, where they suffered a 3-2 loss on penalties to Italy after playing out a 1-1 draw.

Harry Maguire misses summer holiday as he works on fitness ahead of England's Euro 2024 campaign - Reports

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who is seen as an integral part of England's setup, is working hard to work towards full fitness. In what must have been a scare for Gareth Southgate, the centre-back missed the Red Devils' FA Cup final win against Manchester City on May 25 (2-1).

However, the Daily Mail claims that Maguire has skipped holidays with the family to work on his fitness ahead of The Three Lions Euro 2024 campaign (via GOAL). He last appeared for the Red Devils in their 1-1 league draw against Burnley on April 27 and has been out with a muscle issue since.

The 31-year-old defender is a key component of Southgate's team, having made 63 appearances across competitions for his country, bagging seven goals. Should Maguire fail to make it in time, John Stones could have to partner Brighton's Lewis Dunk in that area for the team's first match.