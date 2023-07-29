WATCH: Fan jumps on Lionel Messi for selfie as wild scenes unfold after Inter Miami superstar visits Adidas store with Antonela Roccuzzo and kids

Inter Miami fans are experiencing an exhilarating time as their star signing Lionel Messi looks to be settling well into the team after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain. Off the pitch, the frenzy around the legendary playmaker reached fever pitch when a large gathering of devoted fans congregated outside a local Adidas store.

Notably, the football legend was spotted shopping with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. The crowd was chanting Messi's name passionately, illustrating the immense impact he has on football aficionados. Amidst the excitement, one zealous supporter even managed to jump on the superstar to capture a prized selfie, as can be seen in the video below:

Messi has had a sensational start to life in the MLS. He has already scored three goals, including a breathtaking last-minute free-kick against Cruz Azul and a two-goal spectacle against Atlanta United, Messi has been sensational. Supporters have been thronging the DRV PNK Stadium in droves to witness the maestro's magic on the field, eagerly soaking in his every move.

Beyond his interactions with fans, Lionel Messi has been embracing the Miami lifestyle, bonding with key figures at Inter Miami. Recently, he was seen enjoying a night out with the club's owner, David Beckham, and Sergio Busquets, who also made the move to MLS this summer.

The sight of devoted fans eagerly following Messi and creating unforgettable moments like the Adidas store incident only reveals the impact he has had in the MLS already.

Lionel Messi's celebration explained: a tribute to his son's favorite superhero

In the aftermath of Inter Miami's impressive 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, the discussion was about Lionel Messi's new celebration. After scoring two goals in the match, the football icon directed a special gesture towards his sons, Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo.

The mystery behind the celebration was soon unveiled when Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo took to her Instagram story to share the significance. She posted a snapshot of Messi performing the celebration, accompanied by a GIF featuring the Marvel character Thor.

The revelation exposed the heartfelt motivation behind the celebration – it was a touching tribute to Thiago Messi's favorite superhero, the mighty Asgardian god of thunder, Thor. By extending his hand expectantly, Messi emulated Thor's iconic gesture, symbolizing the anticipation of the mythical hammer, Mjolnir.