Watch: Fan makes emotional plea through song urging Lionel Messi to visit Indonesia

A fan made an emotional plea to Argentina captain Lionel Messi through a song as he urged the 35-year-old to visit Indonesia. Messi and Argentina are currently in Beijing as La Albiceleste prepare to take on Australia in a friendly on June 15.

The fan, though, wants Messi to visit Indonesia. He said in his latest song:

"Please come to Indonesia man. We're waiting for you bro. We love you. Why don't you come to Indonesia? (twice). Why you don't come Mr. Messi?"

Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club @WeAreMessi fans really wanna see Leo Messi ☹️ Indonesiafans really wanna see Leo Messi ☹️ Indonesia 🇮🇩 fans really wanna see Leo Messi ☹️ https://t.co/3OevTZ9aDJ

The fan's wish, though, is set to come to fruition soon. Messi and Argentina will visit Jakarta to play Indonesia in a friendly on June 19.

Argentina are keen to continue their unbeaten run following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They defeated Panama and Curacao in their previous friendlies. Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet in both games. After scoring a free kick against Panama, he scored a hat-trick against Curacao.

Lionel Messi won't play the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup was the pinnacle of Lionel Messi's career. He played a starring role in the win as well, scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the tournament in Qatar.

Messi has now confirmed that he will not play in the 2026 World Cup. Messi will be 39 years old when the tournament in the United States comes around. However, the La Albiceleste captain doesn't see himself participating as a player. Messi told Titan Sports:

"I think not. [Qatar] was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but as it is right now, no, I won't go to the next World Cup."

Lionel Messi remains a quality player despite being in the twilight of his career. He is expected to be a part of the team for the 2024 Copa America as Argentina look to defend their status as the South American champions.

However, Scaloni's lot might not have Messi in their ranks for the 2026 World Cup. Hence, the reigning world champions could need a new talisman in their ranks.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes