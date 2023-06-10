WATCH: Fans gather in huge numbers to welcome Lionel Messi as Argentine superstar lands in Beijing to join national team

ionel Messi and the Argentina national team landed in Beijing on Saturday, June 10, for their Asia tour. La Albiceleste will play Australia in Beijing and Indonesia in Jakarta as part of their tour.

Fans are going berserk over the arrivals. Chinese fans were seen gathering in numbers to see Messi in the flesh. Considering Argentina are the reigning world champions, the team has a special appeal at this point in time.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer The Best player in the world is in Beijing! The Best player in the world is in Beijing! https://t.co/yCgHoxy6iy

Since their 2022 FIFA World Cup final triumph against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, Argentina have played two friendlies - against Panama and Curacao.

They defeated Panama 2-0 as Messi scored a last-ditch free-kick goal. The Argentine maestro bagged a hat-trick during the 7-0 win against Curacao. It will be interesting to see how the Argentine superstar performs in their latest fixtures - against Australia and Indonesia.

When Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about Lionel Messi's impact on the national team

Messi and Scaloni

Lionel Messi, being the iconic player that he is, makes an impact on his team as well. The 35-year-old is La Albiceleste's captain and is a figure that other players often look up to.

Scaloni pointed that fact out. Speaking to the media back in January, the Argentina coach emphasized how important the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is for the national team. Scaloni said (via MARCA):

"He is a football leader, you can see that, but when he speaks, he says the right words. And I've never seen what he transmits to his teammates, not only as a footballer. In any person. It's difficult, I can talk about it, but people would have to experience what he transmits when he speaks."

Scaloni further added:

"How his teammates look at him, the way they look at him, with admiration... it's very difficult to explain."

Messi is expected to play a crucial part for the team in the 2024 Copa America that will take place in the United States. Whether he will be a part of the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains to be seen. The little magician will be 39 by then.

