WATCH: Fans go wild for Lionel Messi at traffic signal in Montreal as they wait to watch Inter Miami superstar in action

Fans got the opportunity to see Lionel Messi at a traffic signal in Canada, where they were waiting to watch the legendary playmaker take on Montreal Impact. The Inter Miami superstar is set to lead the Florida-based side into the match, where they are widely expected to win.

While fans will be looking to see a glimpse of true Messi magic in the stadium, it was a moment of superstardom when they witnessed him on the street. A massive throng formed near his hotel with many people with their phones out, hoping to take a picture or video of the legendary forward.

It is no surprise that they are truly excited to watch Lionel Messi play against Montreal Impact. The legendary playmaker has been in the form of his life at the MLS, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in only eight league games. They will hope to see more of his goal contribution when they face Montreal, as Inter Miami sit at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Deco discusses watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play when they were younger

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco has talked about what it was like watching a young Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play. The Portuguese midfielder played alongside La Pulga at club level at Barcelona and with Ronaldo, a young winger, in the Portugal national team.

Speaking with FourFourTwo, the retired midfielder admitted there was something special about the duo from the very beginning, saying (via Sport Bible):

"I remember the first time [I saw Messi play], and I see him now and nothing has changed. They were always very different. It was clear with Cristiano that he always wanted more.

"He always wanted more in training and in games - he always asked for more. He was a lot less calm with his success. The ideal world would be to have both in my team. With them, you just pass them the ball, and the rest is done."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo established themselves as two of the greatest players of all time in the years after they shared the pitch with Deco. The legendary duo have won 13 Ballons d’Or and have frightening goal tallies to their names.

The duo now play in the MLS and Saudi Pro League, respectively, but remain the two biggest names in the world of football in their late 30s.