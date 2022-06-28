WATCH: First look teaser of All Or Nothing: Arsenal as release dates revealed

Amazon Prime Video has released a first-look teaser of its new sports documentary, "All or Nothing: Arsenal." The eight-part series will document Arsenal's journey during the 2021-22 club season.

The Gunners had a rollercoaster of a campaign, enduring plenty of ups and downs across all competitions. They began the season by losing each of their first three Premier League matches without scoring a goal.

Mikel Arteta's side then rallied their way back to get themselves to the brink of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season. However, they faltered at the end of the campaign to finish fifth in the league and settled for a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Arteta's side also suffered a third-round exit in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest and fell 2-0 on aggregate against Liverpool in the EFL Cup semifinals.

There was drama behind the scenes as well as the club let go of star forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang due to disciplinary reasons in January.

Prime Video's documentary is set to cover the entire journey the Gunners went on during the season. You can view the 24-second teaser for the series here:

The teaser states that the series will premiere on August 4. GOAL's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has provided the release schedule for all the episodes as well.

The first three episodes will be released on August 4, followed by the next three on August 11. The final two episodes will be released on August 18.

It is worth noting that Prime Video has also covered two other major Premier League teams as part of its "All or Nothing" series. The Manchester City edition covered their 2017-18 season while the Tottenham Hotspur series covered Spurs' 2019-20 campaign.

Arsenal will look to improve next season

Arsenal endured a disappointing end to their 2021-22 campaign and seem to be working actively to right the wrongs next season. They have been linked with multiple players since the turn of the year and have completed two major signings as well.

American goalkeeper Matt Turner has arrived from Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution. Arteta's side have also sealed the signature of talented midfielder Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

They are also close to confirming the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier today (June 28) that Jesus has completed his medical and has signed with Arsenal until 2027.

Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he's new Arsenal player until June 2027. It's all signed and completed between clubs too. Official statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City.

