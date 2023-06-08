Watch: Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema receives rapturous welcome as he is unveiled by Al-Ittihad in front of 60,000 supporters

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema received a hero's welcome during his unveiling for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Benzema, the winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, recently brought an end to his 14-year spell with Los Blancos.

Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad and will reportedly earn an approximate salary of £643 million over three years. Al-Ittihad, led by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espírito Santo, were crowned the Saudi Pro League champions in the 2022-23 season. Benzema's arrival will further enhance the team's prowess.

The Frenchman was given a grand welcome by his new club in front of 60,000 supporters. The words "KB9" were marked on the pitch.

Take a look at Karim Benzema's unveiling video:

Apart from Benzema, Al-Ittihad have been linked with moves for Premier League superstars N'Golo Kante and Adama Traore, with the former reportedly having completed a medical.

A look at Karim Benzema's Real Madrid legacy as he joins Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad came as a surprise, as most people expected the striker to continue with Real Madrid for at least another season. However, the Frenchman opted to accept the lucrative offer from the Saudi Arabian side.

Benzema joined Los Blancos from Olympique Lyon in 2009. He won 25 trophies with the Spanish club, including five UEFA Champions League titles. The French striker is also the club's second highest goalscorer with 354 goals.

Benzema was given an emotional farewell ceremony by the La Liga giants. The Frenchman reacted, telling the media (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's been a long journey. Real Madrid has given me all the love I could have had, because I left my family when I was 21 and found another family here. Thank you to the president, who has always supported me, and thanks to the fans too, who have given me so much love. When I look back, all the trophies, all the magical nights at the Bernabéu, I'll never forget it."

In the 2022-23 campaign, Benzema proved that he is still one of the best players in the world. He scored 31 goals and provided six assists in 43 matches across competitions for Los Blancos.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes