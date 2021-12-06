WATCH: Fred's son reacts to Brazilian's stunning Manchester United winner against Crystal Palace

Brazilian midfielder Fred was the unlikely scorer as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League. The Red Devils secured a win in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fred's goal was a thing of beauty, which excited his son along with a bunch of Manchester United fans at Old Trafford. The video of his son celebrating the goal can be seen below:

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Fred’s son celebrating his goal against Crystal Palace ❤️ Fred’s son celebrating his goal against Crystal Palace ❤️ https://t.co/6kWxngWVM7

Manchester United took until the 77th minute to open the scoring against a resilient Crystal Palace defence. Fred scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box to hand United all three points on the night.

He was pleased to score a goal at Old Trafford in front of all the adoring United fans. The 28-year-old midfielder said that he was only aiming to score from the edge of the area, and was pleased to score yet another goal this season. Speaking after the game, Fred said:

"Mason (Greenwood) gave me a good ball. In that moment, I was just looking to shoot with my right foot and score a goal, and it happened! I'm very blessed and so happy to score one more goal at Old Trafford for our fans."

Fred has had a decent goal output so far this season. The Brazilian midfielder has scored and assisted twice in the Premier League for Manchester United.

utdreport @utdreport



95 total touches

83% pass accuracy

16 total duels contested

10 total duels won

10 passes into the final third

9 attempted tackles

7 successful tackles

7 ball recoveries

2 clearances

2 shots

1 goal



[@StatmanDave] Fred vs Crystal Palace:95 total touches83% pass accuracy16 total duels contested10 total duels won10 passes into the final third9 attempted tackles7 successful tackles7 ball recoveries2 clearances2 shots1 goal Fred vs Crystal Palace: 95 total touches 83% pass accuracy 16 total duels contested 10 total duels won 10 passes into the final third9 attempted tackles 7 successful tackles 7 ball recoveries 2 clearances 2 shots 1 goal [@StatmanDave] https://t.co/iyksLb4LuQ

The 28-year-old midfielder will hope for a resurgence under Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick was pleased with Manchester United's performance against Crystal Palace

Ralf Rangnick expressed his delight following Manchester United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The 63-year-old manager was happy with the result and the clean sheet. Speaking after the game, Rangnick said:

“I’m very happy with the way the team performed, the way they played – especially the first half-hour, that was exceptional. The only thing missing was 1-0 or 2-0. We had control of the game. I am very happy with the result and the clean sheet.”

Manchester United's win helped them climb up the Premier League table. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings, having picked up 24 points from their opening 15 games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ralf Rangnick will next lead his side against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League. Manchester United have already qualified for the knockout round of the competition as group winners.

Edited by Bhargav