WATCH: Fulham star Antonee Robinson pulls of unbelievable card trick with teammates during pre-season camp

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson recently showed off an extraordinary card trick during his team's pre-season in Portugal.

The newly-promoted squad appeared to be in good spirits as the 24-year-old managed to pull off one of the most incredible tricks you're ever likely to see.

While telling a fictional story about a night out that ended in a trip to the casino, Robinson flipped the cards that coincided with the number that was a part of his pre-prepared tale. You can watch the video below:

The American international somehow ended the story with a flush hand to win a game of poker despite getting his colleagues to continually shuffle the pack.

According to Give Me Sport, Robinson is nicknamed 'Jedi' because he was a huge fan of the Star Wars films as a child. He continually used the name when revealing a Jack card from the deck. Needless to say, his Fulham teammates were extremely impressed by the routine, as were thousands of fans online.

The left-back was a key member of Marco Silva's side who coasted in the Championship last season. He will want to ensure that Fulham don't face relegation for a fourth consecutive Premier League campaign.

Can Fulham survive in the Premier League this season?

The Cottagers once again dominated the Championship last term, as they finished eight points clear of third-placed Nottingham Forest.

In the process, they scored 106 goals, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netting a record-breaking 43 times in 44 appearances. However, it is no secret that Fulham have struggled badly in each of their previous stints in the top-flight as they finished 11 points adrift of safety two years ago.

Under Marco Silva, the west London club now have an experienced Premier League manager, as well as several players who have made plenty of appearances in the division.

Fulham have often been accused of buying too many players when they get promoted. However, supporters may be concerned that the club have gone too far in the other direction this time around.

Sporting Lisbon star Joao Palhinha and Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira are the only recognized signings made by the Cottagers so far.

The club have failed to add to their defense which leaked goals for fun in the Premier League two seasons ago. They have also let several first-team players leave, including Fabio Carvalho, Alfie Mawson, Michael Hector and Andre Zambo Anguissa.

