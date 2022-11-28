Watch: Full-on brawl during Zenit vs Spartak clash leads to whopping 6 red cards

A Russian Cup match between FC Zenit and Spartak Moscow turned out to be a full-on brawl as six players got sent off on Sunday, November 27.

From pushes and shoves, blows started to get thrown. The situation eventually turned out to be an uncontrollable brawl as everyone from on-field players to the substitutes got involved.

The situation eventually resulted in six players being given marching orders. Zenit won the game 4-2 on penalties after it ended in a goalless stalemate during regulation time.

It all started between Quincy Promes and Wilmar Barrios. However, their jostling resulted in almost a combined 40 members from both sides getting involved.

Former Barcelona winger Malcolm was among the individuals who were sent off. Barrios, Rodrigo, Aleksandr Sobolev, Shamar Nicholson, and Aleksandr Selikhov were the others who were sent off.

Dean Saunders jokes about FC Zenit defender Dejan Lovren's performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Zenit defender Dejan Lovren was at the peak of his powers as Croatia defeated Canada 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Despite conceding first, the 2018 World Cup finalists made a strong comeback.

Lovren was solid at the back. Former Liverpool player Dean Saunders joked about Lovren after the game as he said before the game (via talkSPORT):

“This team is getting old. Lovren, I didn’t think he was still playing but he’s still here, the former Liverpool centre-back who is now playing in Russia. I’d have a chance now of outrunning him!”

However, he said during the match:

“Lovren, I didn’t realise that he was only 33. I thought he was a lot older than that, we need to check his passport! He’s playing ten yards too deep, for me. You’ve got three midfield players who are class acts in there, Modric is one of them, they’re having to play box-to-box football unless they get up the pitch because they’re scared of the pace of the Canadian frontline, so they’re dropping off.”

Croatia secured their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their first game of the tournament ended in a draw against Morocco and they will face Belgium in their last group game.

