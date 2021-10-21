“Watch this game and how he runs around” - Solskjaer hits back at claims that Cristiano Ronaldo neglects his defensive duties at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo had a busy day in office for Manchester United, covering a lot of ground during their UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta last night. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used that opportunity to hit back at people who have criticised the attacker's contribution at the back.

Ronaldo scored a late winner in the five-goal thriller at Old Trafford as United recovered from a 2-0 first-half deficit to go top of their group. He had also scored a late winner on Matchday 2 against Villarreal. But he has been criticised for not pressing enough and his apparent lack of contribution in defence.

However, following Ronaldo's stellar display against Atalanta, Solskjaer particularly highlighted his star's defensive contribution in the game.

"I was really, really pleased with how he led the line," the Manchester United boss said of Cristiano Ronaldo. "As a centre forward, we asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more because we're at home, of course. We want to get the crowd behind us."

utdreport @utdreport Solskjaer: "Cristiano [Ronaldo] is great in front of goal. If anyone wants to criticise him for effort and work-rate just watch this game. Watch how he runs around." #mulive [bt] Solskjaer: "Cristiano [Ronaldo] is great in front of goal. If anyone wants to criticise him for effort and work-rate just watch this game. Watch how he runs around." #mulive [bt]

Highlighting Ronaldo's contribution in the United six-yard box when Atalanta were looking for an equaliser, Solskjaer said:

"Even he was down inside his own six-yard box towards the end defending, you could see him sprinting. He did everything a centre forward should be doing, leading the line and defending. If anyone wants to criticise him for work rate or attitude, just watch this game. Watch how he runs around."

The United manager also had words of praise for Ronaldo's rasping header that helped the team seal all three points. Solskjaer said:

"And of course the goal is just what he does better than most. The header is not on a par with his Roma one, but he still got a leap and timing like no one else."

It was a tough game for Manchester United against Atalanta at Old Trafford in their third Champions League outing of the season on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had a slow start to the game, allowing the visitors to score two quick goals in the first half.

footballitalia @footballitalia #ManUtdAtalanta #UCL #MUFC 3-2 #Atalanta Atalanta were 2-0 up at Old Trafford, but the injury crisis in defence got worse, as Manchester United completed a heart-breaking comeback to win 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s header football-italia.net/champions-leag… #MUFC 3-2 #Atalanta Atalanta were 2-0 up at Old Trafford, but the injury crisis in defence got worse, as Manchester United completed a heart-breaking comeback to win 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s header football-italia.net/champions-leag… #ManUtdAtalanta #UCL

However, they regrouped after the restart and produced a thrilling comeback in front of their fans.

Marcus Rashford got the ball rolling, pulling one back in the 53rd minute before Harry Maguire restored parity 22 minutes later. Ronaldo then scored a late header to ensure the Red Devils completed the comeback, their third in the Champions League from two goals down.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again made the difference for Manchester United

The Portuguese scored the winning goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men once again.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo's decisiveness in front of goal continues to give United hopes of claiming silverware this season. The attacker's late strike against Atalanta put the Red Devils in pole position to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase. They are atop Group A with six points after three games.

The Portuguese has now scored six goals in eight games across competitions since his return to United this summer. It remains to be seen if Solskjaer's men can ride on Ronaldo's brilliance to win a big title this season.

Edited by Bhargav