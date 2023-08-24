WATCH: How Mumbai City players reacted after getting drawn with Neymar's Al Hilal in AFC Champions League group stage

Mumbai City released a behind-the-scenes video of their squad reaction to the AFC Champions League draw, where they have been placed alongside Neymar's Al Hilal in Group D. The buzz was palpable in the Mumbai City camp, as they will now prepare to welcome the Barcelona and PSG legend to Indian soil.

Given Neymar's move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal this summer, the draw was received with heightened excitement by fans and players in India. Here is the video of the Mumbai City players reacting to the draw:

The Islanders qualified for the continental competition by winning the ISL League Winners Shield last season and the subsequent Club Play-off against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City will host their AFC Champions League home games at the iconic Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The announcement of the official broadcaster, as well as the fixtures and dates for the group stages, will be eagerly awaited by fans.

Mumbai City set sights on knockouts, ready to face Neymar's Al Hilal in AFC Champions League

Group D of the AFC Champions League consists of Al Hilal, Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City, and Navbahor. The potential arrival of Neymar to India for a competitive fixture has created a sensation among fans and within the Mumbai City camp.

In a post-draw press conference, Mumbai City's coach Des Buckingham and captain Rahul Bheke shared their thoughts and aspirations for the upcoming tournament.

Bheke reflected on the previous season and the lessons learned, telling the press (via News18):

"Our preparations for the Champions League will be the same, last season we had an opportunity but we did our best, got two wins but did not manage to qualify for the knockouts, but this year our target will be to reach the knockouts, for that we have already started with our preparations."

Coach Buckingham's reaction to the draw was one of optimism and anticipation. His enthusiasm for taking on Hilal was evident as he stated:

"As we all know Al Hilal are one of the best teams in Asia, it is a great challenge for all of us. We all are ready; we just have to go there and do our best."

With the clear goal of reaching the knockout stages and the spirited reactions from the coach and captain, Mumbai City seem ready to face the Saudi Arabian side.