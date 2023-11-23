WATCH: Iceland player left disappointed after asking Cristiano Ronaldo for his jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly disappointed an Iceland player who requested the Portuguese icon's jersey after the two nations' 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifier game.

Sunday's fixture (November 19) saw Ronaldo and Co. defeat their opponents 2-0 after dominating proceedings. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes gave his country the lead in the 37th minute, which was doubled by Ricardo Horta in the second half (66'). Portugal saw 74% of the ball and managed 23 shots, out of which 11 found the target.

In a video posted by an X handle (formerly Twitter), @TheNassrZone, an Icelandic player can be seen approaching the 38-year-old for his match shirt. However, the former leaves disappointed as Ronaldo can be spotted unzipping his jacket to hint that he's already given away his matchday jersey.

On the night, the Al-Nassr attacker failed to get on the scoresheet. After starting the match, he managed 43 touches of the ball, completed 81% of his attempted passes, and registered three shots on target.

The former Manchester United striker finished this qualification campaign with 10 goals and two assists from nine appearances.

After Sunday's victory, Portugal finished with a 100% win record during the qualifiers, racking up 30 points from 10 games. They end the campaign eight points ahead of second-placed Slovakia and have qualified for next year's finals.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still hungry for goals after disappointing display against Iceland

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still hungry to find the net after an unimpressive display against Iceland on Sunday (November 19).

Although the former European Champions had secured qualification for the finals before Sunday's tie, Ronaldo was preferred in the starting eleven. However, he failed to influence proceedings, which was pointed out by reporters after the match.

When quizzed about the striker's performance, Martinez said (via Goal):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is as hungry as an 18-year-old player. He is a role model, he always tries to be in the right position and is looking for the goal."

During his long international career, Ronaldo has made 204 appearances for his country, bagging 128 goals. He will certainly be a crucial component of the squad when Portugal participate in the Euro finals in 2024.

The former Real Madrid superstar is likely to feature for Al-Nassr when they face Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League tomorrow (November 24).