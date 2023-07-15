WATCH: Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi shirt number in official announcement video

Inter Miami have unveiled Lionel Messi and his official jersey number in an announcement video, thereby finally putting an end to the waiting period for their fans. Messi, often hailed as one of football's greatest ever, has inked a deal with the club after waving goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The arrival of this legend marks a monumental achievement for David Beckham's Miami franchise and for the MLS. Messi's presence is set to catapult the sport to unprecedented popularity across the United States.

In the video, as can be seen below, an artist is seen brandishing a spray can, his nimble fingers tracing out Messi's name in the hallmark pink of Inter Miami. The camera then moves forward to reveal Lionel Messi himself, adorning the revered No. 10 jersey.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Official: Inter Miami confirms Leo Messi signing.

The legendary playmaker is all set to reunite with Gerardo "Tata" Martino in Miami, who has guided Messi during his stints with Barcelona and the Argentina national team. Sergio Busquets, Messi's former comrade at Barcelona, has also jumped ship to Miami.

Their official presentation to the world is eagerly awaited this Sunday (July 16). Jordi Alba, another Barca stalwart, is rumored to be the next in line to join the MLS side. Supporters of Inter Miami will harbor high hopes that the arrival of Messi and Busquets will revolutionize the club's status in MLS.

At present, Miami find themselves languishing at the foot of the Eastern Conference table, managing to accumulate a mere 18 points from their 21 outings.

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, set to earn over €50 million annually

Lionel Messi has now officially joined the ranks of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. The terms of his engagement stretch over two and a half seasons, carrying an extension option for an additional year in the 2026 season (via The Athletic).

The stage is set for Lionel Messi's grand unveiling to the loyal supporters at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, scheduled for a Sunday (July 16) evening event. The 36-year-old had revealed in early June his intention to join the MLS after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain.

This announcement came despite overtures from his erstwhile club Barcelona and an offer from the Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal. The past month has witnessed intense negotiations around the intricate deal, which includes several additions to the usual MLS standard player agreement.

Upon concluding his playing career, Lionel Messi is anticipated to receive an equity share in Inter Miami, as per The Athletic. Jorge Mas, Inter Miami owner, has been quoted telling reporters that he expects the total compensation package for Messi to hover somewhere in the ballpark of $50-60 million annually.