Watch: Inter Miami fans leave stadium as Lionel Messi is substituted in the 37th minute 

Inter Miami fans headed for the exit doors after their superstar Lionel Messi was substituted in the 37th minute of the MLS clash against Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 20).

The Argentine icon's influence was on display yet again as the Floridian outfit completed a 4-0 victory in their latest league fixture.

Although fans were worried for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who came off before half-time, coach Gerardo Martino cited fatigue to be the reason behind his substitution.

He said after the match (via USA Today):

"We don’t think he has a muscular injury. That’s also from a conversation I just had with him. But we have to continue being careful. And we’ll look at it the next few days. I think it is just fatigue."

There were concerns over Messi's place in the eleven after he missed Inter Miami's 5-2 loss to Atlanta United on September 16. The 36-year-old's absence came soon after he missed Argentina's second match of the international break against Bolivia on September 12. La Albiceleste won that tie 3-0.

In the first match of the break, Messi was withdrawn towards the back end of Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador. It was later confirmed that fatigue forced the change.

The Barcelona legend completed 11 appearances for Inter Miami up until the international break in just over a month's time, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

"There is no chance for them to play the Orlando match"- Gerardo Martino confirms Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence for next MLS match

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino confirmed that both Lionel Messi and his teammate Jordi Alba will not be available for the Herons' upcoming MLS clash against Orlando City (September 24).

Both players were withdrawn in the 4-0 victory against Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 21), although it was later clarified that neither suffered muscular injuries.

Speaking after the match, Martino said (via USA Today):

"There is no chance for them to play the Orlando match, but I do not think there is anything serious or muscle injuries."

Having previously stated his intentions of gunning for the US Open Cup, the ex-Barcelona coach will be hoping he has both star players ready for the fixture. Inter Miami will have a chance to win their second trophy in club history as they face Houston Dynamo in the tournament's final on September 27.

The club's first major achievement was winning the Leagues Cup in August earlier this year.