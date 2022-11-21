WATCH: Iran fans flaunt hilarious banner trolling Harry Maguire ahead of FIFA World Cup clash against England

A recent video of Iran fans holding a hilarious banner to troll England defender Harry Maguire ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash has emerged online.

In the video, fans can be seen holding a banner that reads:

"It's not coming home because of Harry Maguire."

Maguire has often been criticized by fans for his lackluster performances for Manchester United. However, the towering defender remains a reliable servant for Gareth Southgate's England.

He is an ominous presence at the heart of England's defense. Maguire was also named in the team of the tournament for UEFA Euro 2020, as the Three Lions reached the final of the tournament last year.

While Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag prefers Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over him, he has started for Southgate's team against Iran in the opening Group B fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England defender Harry Maguire recently named his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England defender Harry Maguire recently named his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Manchester United's club media ahead of the tournament, Maguire said (via the club's official website):

“I think there are so many good teams, Brazil and Argentina are going to be really strong, but in Europe you’ve got France who are going to be a tough team [and] who have amazing players. So yeah, I think there are so many good teams. You’re looking at eight or nine teams who could easily win the tournament and England’s one of them.”

SPORTbible @sportbible



Harry Maguire taken down in the box but VAR says no penalty Harry Maguire taken down in the box but VAR says no penalty ❌ https://t.co/igVmPaRQmO

Maguire further assessed England's chances at the tournament, saying:

“I think we’ve got as good a chance as anybody, I think it’s an exciting time; it’s an exciting group of players that we have. We have a lot of talent. You all know to win a World Cup you’ve got to perform well, get every detail right, and also get a little bit of luck on your side maybe, in the big moments in the game. “We’ve just come off the back of a semi-final at the World Cup [and] a final at the Euros so of course we are going to have a good chance. But for sure, we’ve got to perform well.”

England will play their next game of the group stage against the USMNT on November 26.

