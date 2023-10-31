WATCH: IShowSpeed reacts as Lionel Messi wins 2023 Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30, did not come as a surprise to most football fans, but IShowSpeed was left stunned. The popular streamer was at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris during the ceremony and was seen barking at the Argentine after he was announced as the winner.

IShowSpeed, who is well known as a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan, was astonished that his favorite player was not awarded the Ballon d'Or despite not being named in the top 30 this year.

In the video, he was seen shouting:

"What?? Messi, man. Ain't no way, man. Not Ronaldo? Bro what?"

The streamer posted videos with the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Novak Djokovic, and Erling Haaland before the gala began on Monday night.

Lionel Messi thanks teammates, family and Diego Maradona after winning the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was delighted after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or and gave a long speech at the ceremony. He thanked the journalists who voted for him, and stated that the award was for all the people in Argentina.

Messi started off by saying:

"Thanks to everyone, especially my teammates. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. This Ballon d'Or is a great gift for all of Argentina. I don't want to forget Haaland or Mbappé, who had a great year, spectacular, and in the coming years they will win this award. The level [of competition] never decreases, I have been lucky to be here for many years. I want to provide a special mention for all those people who were happy that Argentina became world champions."

The Inter Miami star went on to thank his family and added:

"Thanks also to all my family, my wife, my children, for being there in the worst moments, and they have helped me fulfill my dreams in football. Without you it would not have been possible."

He added a special mention for Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Monday:

"I want to make one last mention of Maradona. Happy birthday, I think there is no better place than here to congratulate him, full of players and with a ball. This Ballon d'Or is also yours and that of all of Argentina. All the awards have been special, but I always emphasise the importance of the team."

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup last year and was the favouite to win the award on Monday night. Erling Haaland gave the Inter Miami star some tough competition by helping Manchester City win the treble, but fell short at the end.