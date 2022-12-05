WATCH: Jordan Henderson tells fan Jude Bellingham won't join Real Madrid amid Liverpool links

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson told a fan that Jude Bellingham won't join Real Madrid.

Bellingham has been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the world in recent times. He has been shining for England and also for his club side, Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds' fans, however, were elated to see the 19-year-old giving an assist to Henderson for a goal, followed by their passionate celebration together.

England won the game 3-0, and after the game, a fan told Bellingham that he is the best central midfielder in the world and should join Los Blancos. He further added that Bellingham can win the Ballon d'Or if he moves to the Spanish capital.

Henderson, however, was having none of that. He told the fan that Jude Bellingham won't be joining Real Madrid.

The fan tried to tease Liverpool's captain by reminding him of his team's loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final last year.

Henderson took the joke playfully and laughed at it. Trent Alexander-Arnold was also sitting there with the midfield duo.

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham talked up Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson for his performance against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup.

Henderson proved his critics wrong with his performance against the reigning African champions. He said (via Mirror):

"I’ve seen some of the rubbish said about him, it’s ridiculous - he’s so underrated technically, It’s about time he gets a bit of praise.”

Former Reds' star Adam Lallana has previously heaped praise on Henderson as well. He wrote for The Times:

"I outlined earlier in the tournament about what Mount brings to a team, but the way the midfield three of Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice complemented each other in the victory over Wales was eye-catching, It screamed solidity and intensity. There was a horribleness about England, a ruggedness, that made them difficult to play against. They were always at Wales; harrying and annoying whoever was on the ball."

Lallana further added:

"You could see some similarities with how Liverpool were when Jurgen Klopp first came to the club and it is no surprise that should be the case given the inclusion of Henderson in the starting XI. That style is all he has known for the last seven years, it is an approach that has brought such success in his career, and so, of course, he is going to transfer elements of that football when he pulls on an England shirt."

England will play against France on December 11 at Al Bayt Stadium in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

