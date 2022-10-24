WATCH: Juju-Smith Schuster imitates Cristiano Ronaldo with iconic Siuuu celebration after 32-yard touchdown in NFL game  

The Kansas City Chiefs' wide-receiver Juju-Smith Schuster recently hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. He imitated the celebration after scoring a touchdown during his team's 44-23 win against the San Francisco 49ers on October 23.

The Manchester United man is one of the biggest names in the sporting world and one of the greatest footballers of all time. His 'Siuuu' celebration has become iconic as stars across the globe in various sports have paid homage to one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Tommy Tran @TommyTranTV Juju-Smith Schuster probably plays FIFA and definitely is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. Juju-Smith Schuster probably plays FIFA and definitely is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. ❌ https://t.co/AiyxkO7l0t

Ronaldo first performed the celebration after scoring a header against Chelsea during a pre-season game at the International Champions Cup in 2013. He has repeated the same for several years, inspiring imitations across the globe.

However, the 37-year-old is arguably at the lowest point of his career at the moment as has featured sporadically so far this season.

He has scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 games for Manchester United so far this season, starting just six games.

To add to that, he was suspended by the club for his team's Premier League clash against Chelsea on October 22.

He walked down the tunnel of Old Trafford before the final whistle of his team's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 19. Manager Erik ten Hag stated that the Portuguese refused to be subbed on which led to the suspension.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the current situation, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo remains an important part of the squad.

Ten Hag has used the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a substitute in the Premier League, starting him in just two league games. The latest incidents led many to believe that the Portuguese might have played his last game for the club in his second spell.

United managed a draw against Chelsea in their last game on October 22, courtesy of an injury time header from Casemiro.

After the game, Ten Hag once again said that he still counts on Ronaldo for the remainder of the season. The Dutch manager told the media (via Mirror):

"He's valuable to us. We need him, that's clear, And I think you see it also in this game; he can finish. That's quite obvious. I think I have said enough about the situation. Let's focus on this game. It was a good game for my team. I have to really compliment my team."

Manchester United will next host Sheriff Tiraspol on October 27 in the UEFA Europa League.

