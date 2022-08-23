Watch: Jurgen Klopp and Bruno Fernandes have intense chat after Manchester United midfielder's time-wasting tactics

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not have his best game against Manchester United on Monday (August 22). His side remained winless in the Premier League and fell to a 2-1 loss against a United side they were expected to beat.

To make matters worse, the Liverpool boss had to watch the Red Devils try to run down the clock while his team fought to level the game. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was clearly frustrated. He could be seen having an intense conversation with Bruno Fernandes, who notably annoyed the Reds with his antics:

The Liverpool boss looked far from pleased. Considering his side’s dominance over possession, he could feel hard done by the breaks in the tempo of the game.

Fernandes seems to have gotten the last laugh, with United securing all three points at home and his time wasting antics paying off. The Reds will now set their sights on their next game against Bournemouth and hope to secure their first win after a poor result against Manchester United.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1: Match report

The Reds visited Old Trafford and ended up leaving without a point after a calamitous defeat against their eternal rivals. The Red Devils embarrassed Klopp's men with a two-goal lead which saw the visitors struggle to find entry into the final third and provide a proactive response.

Early on, with less than 20 minutes on the clock, it was Jadon Sancho who opened the scoring for United. The winger received the ball in the center of the area and left James Milner on the floor before placing his shot into the left corner of the goal.

It went from bad to worse for Liverpool as they were unable to break down Manchester United, even though the hosts nearly scored an own goal through Fernandes. Minutes after half-time, Marcus Rashford added a second for the Red Devils, latching onto a through-ball from Anthony Martial and putting it past Alisson.

Things seemed as though they would continue from bad to worse for Liverpool, but they adapted soon enough and began to find inroads. Eventually, a chance for the Reds came in the 81st minute, thanks to a brilliant reaction from Mohamed Salah to snap up the rebound and put his team back in the game.

It wouldn't be enough though. Remarkable game management from the Red Devils held off their counterparts who intensified their efforts in trying to score another.

Manchester United will face Southampton next, on August 27.

