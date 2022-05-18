WATCH: Jurgen Klopp celebrates passionately with Liverpool fans after comeback win over Southampton helps take title race to final day of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't contain his joy after watching his Reds stage an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on Tuesday, May 17.

The Reds fell behind in the 13th minute following a contentious goal from Nathan Redmond. Klopp was outraged that a foul hadn't been awarded in the build-up.

His side responded admirably, however, and were soon level through Takumi Minamino, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

The Japanese forward was one of many changes made by Klopp and he made the most of his opportunity by striking past Alex McCarthy in the 27th minute.

Joel Matip then turned things around with a strange header from a corner that had deflected off Mohamed Elyounoussi in the process.

A 2-1 win on the night has kept Klopp and his side's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

Watch the German manager react with joy following the huge comeback victory over Southampton:

A season of monumental success even if Liverpool don't win the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has masterminded an extraordinary campaign

At the start of the year, Liverpool were as far as fourteen points behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds' resurgance has been hugely impressive and they now trail Pep Guardiola's side by just a point heading into the final day of the season.

Manchester City will next face Reds legend Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

There is an expectation that City will go on to win the league given their position and superior goal difference.

If the Cityzens lose or draw and Klopp's men win, the Premier Title will head to Anfield.

But as is the case with Premier League football, never say never.

#UCL | Liverpool have only lost 3 of 61 games in all competitions this season #UCL final 🔴 Liverpool have only lost 3 of 61 games in all competitions this season 😱#UCL | #UCLfinal https://t.co/FzhldHjIkP

It has been a remarkable season for the Anfield outfit as they have made it to the end of every competition they have competed in.

The Reds have already captured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, both in similar fashion with two penalty-shootout wins over Chelsea.

Their title tussle with City comes to a head on May 22 before they head to Paris to face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on May 28.

The strength in character and consistency of this Liverpool side has been astounding as they continue to be one of the most dominant teams in English football history.

