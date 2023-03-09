Watch: Kid mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siuuu' celebration and goes viral after scoring stunning freekick

A young kid has gone viral for mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo's siuuu celebration after scoring a spectacular free kick. Ronaldo is often seen celebrating with the superhero-esque posture after scoring goals. It has become an iconic celebration ever since he started doing it in his Real Madrid days.

Given the influence the Portuguese legend has on the world of football, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has inspired the kid to perform his famous move after scoring a goal.

Watch the video below:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been performing the siuuu celebration for almost 10 years now. He first brought out the iconic move after scoring a header against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the start of the 2013-14 season.

Ronaldo scored a stunning free-kick against his former manager Jose Mourinho's team before the headed goal as well. Since then, the signature move has become a staple to his goal celebrations.

Ronaldo is currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists in seven matches since joining the Middle-Eastern side. The Portuguese legend will return to action later tonight as Al-Nassr take on Al-Ittihad in a top-of-the-table SPL clash later tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence at Al-Nassr revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly helped Al-Nassr players train more diligently and take their diets more seriously. The revelation was made by the Saudi Arabian club's nutritionist, Jose Bielsa.

Bielsa said (via GOAL):

“He is the best footballer in history, or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven't found a more professional footballer than him.

"Every conversation with him is a learning curve. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet. He is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. Dealing with him is wonderful.”

Ronaldo has always been known for his work ethic and the focus on minute details. His mindset is one of the main reasons behind the five-time Ballon d'Or winner being at the top of his game for so long.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that sharing the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo is helping Al-Nassr players behave more professionally.

