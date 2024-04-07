WATCH: Kobbie Mainoo scores incredible goal in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo netted a sensational goal in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 7).

In a four-goal thriller between the two Premier League bigwigs, the visitors went in front through Luis Diaz in the 23rd minute, with the Colombian's opener assisted by his striking partner Darwin Nunez.

United captain Bruno Fernandes responded with a stunning equaliser five minutes after half-time to haul his side level before Mainoo put them ahead with a sumptuous strike.

The teenager finished off a slick attack by curling a brilliant right-footer past the Reds custodian as Old Trafford erupted. Here's the video of Mainoo's goal:

Mainoo is in the midst of a breakthrough season. The 18-year-old has become a first-team regular under Erik ten Hag and has exuded experience, temperament and maturity belying his tender years.

In 26 appearances across competitions, he has netted thrice and assisted twice, starting 20 times. During the international break last month, Mainoo also made his senior international debut, playing 15 minutes in the 1-0 loss to Brazil and 74 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Belgium three days later.

Coming back to the Sunday game, though, Mohamed Salah's 84th-minute equaliser for Liverpool forced a share of the spoils.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Liverpool have had contrasting campaigns, with the former being in the midst of a hugely underwhelming season after the highs of 2022-23.

Having finished third in the league, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final, the Red Devils are sixth in the league, 22 points behind the leading pair of Arsenal and Liverpool, with seven games remaining.

They are already out of Europe - having finished a dismal last in their UEFA Champions League group - but are into the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Coventry City.

Before that, though, they travel to Bournemouth in the league on Saturday (April 13), hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, squandering leads in all three outings.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will leave Old Trafford a bit baffled and disappointed after dominating proceedings for large swathes and only leaving with a point. That dropped them to second in the standings.

The Reds next take on Atalanta at home in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday.