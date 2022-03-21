WATCH: Kostas Tsimikas' incredible right-footed cross sets up Diogo Jota winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans were delighted with Kostas Tsimikas' superb cross for Diogo Jota's goal in the side's FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Greek defender joined the Premier League giants from Olympiacos in August 2020 to play second fiddle to first-choice left-back Andy Robertson. The Anfield outfit paid £11.7 million for his services.

LFC Stats



• 43/51 (84%) passes

• 1 assist

• 89 touches (1st in game)

• 2 shots (2nd)

• 1/1 dribble

• 4/7 tackles (=1st)

• 1 clearance

• 4 interceptions (1st for LFC)



When called upon, Tsimikas has been a key contributor to Jurgen Klopp's side. This was the case again on Sunday as his right-footed cross allowed Jota to tap home and take his side through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

You can watch the cross and goal below:

Liverpool 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest means they will face Manchester City in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium next month. The game promises to be a fascinating affair, with the two sides also battling for the top spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool hold out Nottingham Forest to keep quadruple hopes alive

Even though Kostas Tsimikas' assist was brilliant, his teammates also deserve praise for their performance on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest have been the giant-killers of this year's FA Cup, having knocked out Premier League duo Arsenal and Leicester City.

They were once again difficult opponents on Sunday, with the likes of Keinan Davis and James Garner giving Liverpool all sorts of problems.

However, Ibrahima Konate was particularly resolute in keeping Nottingham Forest at bay, with the Merseysiders' depth of talent paying dividends.

Steve Cooper's side can hold their heads high after yet another impressive performance against Premier League opposition.

Jurgen Klopp's mission of securing a potential quadruple for Liverpool continues as his side move on to Wembley to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The next 35 days will be crucial for Klopp's men. Their upcoming opponents include Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City in the Premier League and the FA Cup, as well as Manchester United in the league.

Neil Jones



20/3 - Forest (a)

2/4 - Watford (h)

5/4 - Benfica (a)

10/4 - Man City (a)

13/4 - Benfica (h)

16/4 - Villa (a) or FA Cup semi

19/4 - Man Utd (h)

24/4 - Everton (h)



Tasty



Liverpool cannot afford to drop points in the race for the Premier League. Should they win all of their remaining fixtures, they will win the title come May.

Meanwhile, the UCL draw was somewhat favorable to Klopp's side, given the level of teams left in the competition. However, Benfica have shown they are a stern task for any side, having beaten Barcelona in the group stages before knocking the impressive Ajax out in the last-16.

Despite a challenging run of fixtures in the next few weeks, Klopp will be confident considering his side's impressive form.

