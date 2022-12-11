Watch: Kyle Walker ignores Kylian Mbappe's handshake ahead of England vs France clash at 2022 FIFA World Cup

England's Kyle Walker ignored France superstar Kylian Mbappe in the tunnel ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday (December 10). Les Bleus prevailed 2-1 over the Three Lions to reach the last four, with Harry Kane missing a late penalty.

Before kick-off, Mbappe was touted as the single biggest threat to England, as he had scored five goals in the tournament coming into the game. However, Walker, who had the Herculean task of keeping the PSG ace quiet, appeared to play down Mbappe's danger, instead calling Sadio Mane a tougher opponent in the build-up.

Both Walker and Mbappe locked horns several times during the game. However, there's an interesting footage of Mbappe being ignored by his English rival before the game making the rounds on social media.

Here's the video:

As France and England players waited in the tunnel, Mbappe was seen extending a handshake to Walker, which the Manchester City star ignored. Mbappe then pulled his hand back and laughed awkwardly.

Some fans thought it was Jordan Henderson he was trying to shake hands with, as the Liverpool captain stood right next to Mbappe. However, it was later confirmed by BBC Sport that Mbappe was reaching out to Walker instead.

The right-back fared well against Mbappe in the game, keeping him at arm's length, but it was the PSG ace who had the last laugh, as his side lived to fight another day.

Mbappe was also seen laughing after Kane missed a late penalty for England. The Tottenham Hotspur star had a great opportunity to equalise for the Three Lions in the 84th minute but blazed his attempt wastefully over the bar. England threw the kitchen sink at Les Bleus in the closing moments, but an equaliser didn't materialise.

France take on Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals

France are into the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row. They will face Morocco, whose fairy-tale run continued following a stunning 1-0 upset of Portugal in the last eight earlier in the day.

MOROCCO VS. FRANCE IN THE WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS

Having knocked Spain out in the Round of 16 on penalties, the Atlas Lions ended Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup dream to bag a historic semifinal spot.

Les Bleus may be the favourites on paper but will be aware of Morocco's resolute defense thathasn't conceded a goal to their opponents in Qatar. The only goal they've conceded (against Canada) was an own goal.

France face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday (December 14) as they eye back-to-back finals.

