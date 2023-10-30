WATCH: Kylian Mbappe follows Lionel Messi as he arrives at venue ahead of 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Football heavyweights Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi made their grand entrance at the venue for the much-anticipated 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Mbappe was exuding confidence and charm in his gray tuxedo as he graciously waved at the crowd and scribbled his autograph on a fan's shirt.

Afterward, he strutted down the red carpet as flashbulbs popped:

Right before him came Messi, who had already set the red carpet ablaze, accompanied by his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their children.

They were all dressed in sophisticated black ensembles, with Roccuzzo stunning in her black gown. The Argentinian maestro, donning a bow tie, graciously waved to the legion of fans before waiting on the red carpet for a family portrait.

Despite media claims already crowning Lionel Messi as the monarch of France Football's Ballon d'Or, the magazine has remained quiet. The past year has seen the Argentine forward and Kylian Mbappe sharing more than just a locker room at Paris Saint-Germain.

They’ve collectively powered Le Parisien to an unprecedented 11th league title. While Messi turned playmaking into an art form, delivering a staggering 20 assists, Mbappe's lethal finishing yielded him the Golden Boot with a remarkable 29 goals.

However, it is arguably their otherworldly performances in the World Cup that could prove decisive in tonight's Ballon d'Or outcome. Lionel Messi, the architect of Argentina's victory, netted a sensational brace in the final, bringing his tournament tally to seven.

Kylian Mbappe, however, almost stole the show. Spearheading France's offensive, the young sensation notched a historic hattrick in the final. The last time this happened was during Geoff Hurst's iconic feat for England in 1966. However, it wasn't enough for France to win the game.

Erling Haaland could join Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on the Ballon d'Or podium

The spotlight can't stay fixated solely on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for too long, especially because of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine whose staggering feats on the field have turned him into a podium contender Igniting the turf while spearheading Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Haaland has had an astronomical campaign.

53 goals across all competitions last season—a figure that dwarfs other goal counts in Europe's top five leagues.

In the Premier League, Haaland shattered records by netting 35 goals, setting a new high since its 1992 inception. The Norwegian also dominated the European stage, bagging 11 goals in the Champions League.

They were instrumental in Manchester City's treble-winning spectacle. Consequently, he now boasts both the Premier League and Champions League Golden Boots, a double feat that makes his claim to the Ballon d'Or podium compelling.