WATCH: Kylian Mbappe’s cold reaction to Emi Martinez’s speech during FIFA award ceremony after World Cup rivalry 

Kylian Mbappe gave a cold reaction to Emiliano Martinez's comments about the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine goalkeeper said he has huge respect for the Frenchman.

Martinez was questioned by fans and pundits worldwide after he was seen mocking Mbappe during the celebrations. A video of him holding a doll with Mbappe's face during a bus parade in Argentina went viral.

Speaking at the FIFA The Best Awards, Martinez claimed he has nothing against Mbappe and believes that the PSG star is one of the best in the world. After picking up The Best Goalkeeper award, he said:

"I held it for like two minutes and I threw it away, that's all. How can I make fun of Mbappe? He scored four past me. Four goals in a final! He must think I am his toy baby! I have huge respect for Mbappe. I told him he should be proud of himself and keep his head high, because he played a fantastic game and that he was one of the best players in the world."

Kylian Mbappe on Emi Martinez's celebrations

Kylian Mbappe was quizzed about Emi Martinez's celebrations after the FIFA World Cup. He claimed that there was nothing against the Argentine. He did not want to waste time thinking about the antics and believed it was best to ignore them.

He said:

"The celebrations, they're not my problem. I don't waste any energy on such futile things. What's important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we're looking forward to Leo [Messi] returning to continue scoring and winning matches."

Mbappe continued:

"I talked with him [Messi] after the match [World Cup], I congratulated him. It was a life goal for him, for me as well, but I failed, so you must always remain a good sportsman. Personally, I will never get over it [losing the final]. But my club is not responsible for this failure of our team, [so] I've tried to return with the most positive energy possible."

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boost at the FIFA World Cup after scoring a hat-trick in the final.

