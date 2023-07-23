WATCH: Lay's creates incredible advertisement using 808 goats to celebrate Lionel Messi as he scores goal on debut for Inter Miami

Lay's created an advert for Lionel Messi using 808 goats to give Lionel Messi a tribute after the Argentina captain scored in his Inter Miami debut. Messi netted a sensational last-minute free kick to win it for his team in his debut match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Lay's has now created an advert to give Messi a warm welcome to the league by creating his face using 808 goats.

Lionel Messi mania has already hit the United States as stars lined up to see his debut at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the presentees as the Argentina captain gave US Soccer a taste of his well-versed magic.

After coming on as a 54th-minute substitute with his team 1-0 up, Messi saw Cruz Azul equalize in the 65th minute. The 36-year-old left it late to win the game by netting a fantastic free-kick goal.

Lay's tribute to Messi shows that even those outside football are very excited to see Messi grace the field for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi was not the only Inter Miami debutant with Cruz Azul as Sergio Busquets showed off his class

Messi's last-minute heroics somewhat overshadowed Sergio Busquets' masterclass in his Inter Miami debut. The legendary Spaniard came on along with Messi to make his debut.

Busquets was at his brilliant best and played a few exquisite passes during the match. The midfielder recently opened up on life in MLS after bringing an end to his legendary Barcelona spell. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“In terms of football, I have only been here a short time. I have only been here three days but it is another culture. It is more spectacle in that it does not depend so much on whether you win or lose, but at the end it is the path that takes you there and what you accomplish during that time. It is very different from the pressure and what they can ask of you in Spain and in Europe in general.”

Busquets shared the pitch 567 times with Lionel Messi for Barca and connected tremendously on the field. If the match against Cruz Azul was a sign of things to come, fans might be in for a treat in the near future.